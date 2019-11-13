0 Falcons will scout Colin Kaepernick at NFL workout in Flowery Branch

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Falcons plan to have scouts attend Saturday's workout by Colin Kaepernick at their Flowery Branch facilities, coach Dan Quinn said.

"I'm sure that we will," Quinn said. "Who likes a workout better than a scout, nobody. I'm sure most teams will have some people around."

Quinn also noted that the team didn't set up the workout much like the Colts don't host the combine workouts in Indianapolis.

"It's a league workout," Quinn said. "The analogy would be that the combine is at the Colts, but they don't run the combine. That would be the best analogy for you. But I'm sure they'll be turnout from other clubs as well."

Falcons Head Coach Dan Quinn talking about the @Kaepernick7 workout that will be held at Flowery Branch this Saturday . #NFL #Falcons #inbrotherhood #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/LEu2OGojBk — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) November 13, 2019

The NFL arranged for Kaepernick, who has not played in the NFL since opting out of his contract March 2017, to work out for NFL teams at the Falcons' facility.

A memo about the workout went out to all 32 teams Tuesday.

Kaepernick started a league-wide movement to kneel during the national anthem to protest social and racial injustices and police brutality. He settled a grievance with the NFL in February, in which he accused the league of blacklisting him because of the protests.

The workout, which will include an interview, measurements and other quarterback drills, will be recorded and provided to all league teams.

Other teams have not publicly stated whether they will attend the workout, which will be closed to the public and the media.

The Falcons will have a walk-through Saturday before leaving in the afternoon for Charlotte to play the Panthers Sunday.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.