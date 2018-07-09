ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they will host their first-ever open practice inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium later this month.
The “Together We Rise - Falcons Fan Day” event will be held on July 20. It will be a fully-padded practice.
In addition to the practice, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is planning its first public live roof-opening. This will celebrate the completion of the one-of-a-kind roof.
It works! It really works!— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) July 9, 2018
Roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is finished
Falcons having open practice at @MBStadium on July 29th at 1pm - tickets $5 pic.twitter.com/9qdgMyhunN
The ceremony will kick off practice and the day’s festivities.
“Together We Rise - Falcons Fan Day” will begin at 11 a.m. and practice starts at noon.
