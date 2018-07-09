  • Falcons to host open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they will host their first-ever open practice inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium later this month.

    The “Together We Rise - Falcons Fan Day” event will be held on July 20. It will be a fully-padded practice.

    In addition to the practice, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is planning its first public live roof-opening. This will celebrate the completion of the one-of-a-kind roof.

    The ceremony will kick off practice and the day’s festivities. 

    “Together We Rise - Falcons Fan Day” will begin at 11 a.m. and practice starts at noon.

