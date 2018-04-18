ATLANTA - Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn has stressed defense as the main priority during the offseason. And, with a little over a week before the 2018 NFL Draft, the Falcons have added three defensive players to the team.
The Falcons signed defensive back Tyson Graham, and defensive tackles Garrison Smith and Justin Zimmer, according to the team’s website.
Graham was signed by the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent after the 2017 NFL Draft but was released before the start of the regular season. He played college football at South Dakota, where he played in 44 games and finished his career with 233 tackles, five interceptions and three sacks.
Smith, a former University of Georgia football player, signed as a free agent with the Miami Dolphins after the 2014 NFL Draft. From Miami, Smith had stints with the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks practice squads. With with the Seahawks, he played in 11 games and recorded 14 tackles.
Zimmer got his start with the Buffalo Bills as a free agent after the 2016 NFL Draft. However, he was released by Buffalo before the start of the regular season. Zimmer also spent time in training camp with the New Orleans Saints in 2017 and playing in the Canadian Football League with the Montreal Alouettes.
