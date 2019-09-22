Falcons safety Keanu Neal out with Achilles injury

INDIANAPOLIS - The Falcons suffered a major blow to their defense when safety Keanu Neal went down with an Achilles injury late in the second quarter of their game against the Colts on Sunday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Neal suffered a season-ending left knee injury in the season-opener last season.
He was declared out of the game after having to be helped off the field. Neal was visibly upset while being tended to on the field.
Last season, free safety Ricardo Allen suffered a torn Achilles in the third game and missed the rest of the season.
Also, running back Ito Smith left the game with a concussion and did not return and defensive end Takk McKinley left the game with a knee injury in the third quarter. His return was questionable.
This story was written by By D. Orlando Ledbetter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
