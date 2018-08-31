ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons added some depth at safety by trading for Jordan Richards, a former second-round pick, the team has confirmed.
The team has until 4 p.m. Saturday to cut down the roster from 91 to 53.
The Falcons sent a conditional seventh-round pick to the Patriots for Richards.
The Falcons are set at safety with free safety Ricardo Allen and strong safety Keanu Neal as the starters. Backup reserve Damontae Kazee was the star of the exhibition season.
The other safeties in training camp included Tyson Graham, Secdrick Cooper, veteran Ron Parker and Marcelis Branch.
Richards, 25, was a second-round pick in 2015 out of Stanford. He’s 5 feet 11 inches and 210 pounds. He has played in 41 games and made seven starts for the Patriots.
He has played some at linebacker, which may be bad news for former safety/linebacker Kemal Ishmael.
Jim McBride, of The Boston Globe, reported the trade first.
This article was written by D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
