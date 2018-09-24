  • Falcons lose another starter for the year to injury

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons have lost yet another starter for the season due to injury.

    Safety Ricardo Allen suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday’s loss to the Saints and is out for the season.

    Allen, who signed a $19.5 million contract extension in the offseason, was helped off the field and then taken to the locker room on a cart.

    The Falcons have already lost several starters for the season to injury. Safety Keanu Neal, linebacker Deion Jones and offensive lineman Ben Garland are all out for the year.

