ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons have lost yet another starter for the season due to injury.
Safety Ricardo Allen suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday’s loss to the Saints and is out for the season.
Allen, who signed a $19.5 million contract extension in the offseason, was helped off the field and then taken to the locker room on a cart.
Last time you will see Ricardo Allen in a Falcons uniform this season.— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 24, 2018
Out for the year with a torn achilles pic.twitter.com/Qt2nVWgf9w
The Falcons have already lost several starters for the season to injury. Safety Keanu Neal, linebacker Deion Jones and offensive lineman Ben Garland are all out for the year.
