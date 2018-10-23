ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons have lost another starter for the season to injury.
Head Coach Dan Quinn announced Tuesday that starting right guard Brandon Fusco suffered an ankle injury during Monday's victory over the New York Giants.
Dan Quinn has announced that G @BrandonFusco will miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/vV1gFtqdy2— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 23, 2018
Fusco, who was signed as a free agent in the offseason, will miss the remainder of the season.
The 30-year-old from Slippery Rock University started every game for Atlanta this season.
Fusco is the second starting guard to suffer a season-ending injury this year. Andy Levitre suffered a triceps injury in the Falcons' win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2.
