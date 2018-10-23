  • Falcons lose ANOTHER starter for the season to injury

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons have lost another starter for the season to injury.

    Head Coach Dan Quinn announced Tuesday that starting right guard Brandon Fusco suffered an ankle injury during Monday's victory over the New York Giants.

    Fusco, who was signed as a free agent in the offseason, will miss the remainder of the season.

    The 30-year-old from Slippery Rock University started every game for Atlanta this season.

    Fusco is the second starting guard to suffer a season-ending injury this year. Andy Levitre suffered a triceps injury in the Falcons' win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2.

