0 Falcons likely without 2 key players for Monday Night Football

ATLANTA - Falcons coach Dan Quinn said kicker Matt Bryant has a strained hamstring and will miss the next game on Monday.

“Matt Bryant strained his hamstring,” Quinn said on Monday. “That will likely knock him out of this week. (running back Devonta) Freeman is dealing with a groin from the Pittsburgh game. That will likely knock him out this week."

Quinn said he'll know more about several other starters later this week.

"Then on Thursday, I’ll have a better assessment for Grady Jarrett (ankle), Derrick Shelby (groin), Calvin Ridley (ankle) and Mohamed Sanu (hip). It’s nice to have an extra day this week as we are heading towards our game on Monday night," Quinn said.

At Dan Quinn’s media availability...



Says kicker Matt Bryant strained a hamstring.. likely out this week.. also Devonta Freeman will likely miss Giants game as well pic.twitter.com/NXAmOT1q7M — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 15, 2018

The Falcons made calls to agents of free agent kickers and will have a tryout on Tuesday to find Bryant’s replacement.

Bryant left the game after making a key 57-yard field goal in the 34-29 win over the Bucs on Sunday. The replays of the kick appear to show distinct muscle movement in Bryant’s kicking leg.

Bryant, 43, was dejected in the locker room after the game.

Matt Bryant doesn’t look good... heading into Falcons locker room pic.twitter.com/6AuwoE2WHs — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 14, 2018

The Falcons signed Giorgio Tavecchio on Aug. 27 to kick for the final exhibition game as the team sat Bryant and punter Matt Bosher.

Tavecchio didn’t get a field goal attempt in the 34-7 loss to the Dolphins, but made his only extra point attempt.

“There are a couple guys that we are talking to and he’s certainly one of them,” Quinn said. “Coming in, part of the reason why we are bringing some guys in is for contingency planning. If this situation every came about, you’d like to be prepared for it. The leg strength, he was also a kickoff man and the accuracy that he had. He was somebody that we definitely had on our radar. At each position you have a few guys that you would reach out to if those situations came up. He’s definitely one that we are considering.”

Tavecchio was signed on the Raiders active roster last season following the injury to Sebastian Janikowski.

He appeared in all 16 games and converted 16 of his 21 field goal attempts, including making three of four from 50-plus yards.

Tavecchio, from Italy, started his NFL career with the 49ers in 2012 after a four-year collegiate career at California. He has also spent time with the Packers and Lions.

This article was written by D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.