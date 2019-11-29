0 Falcons late rally attempt falls short against Saints

It was a night to give "Thanks."

And the Falcons are certainly thankful that they are one game closer to the end of this disastrous season. Three-quarters down. Four more games to go.

Playing without six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones, the Falcons' offense was stymied in a 26-18 Saints victory Thursday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Saints backup quarterback Taysom Hill led the charge, while the Falcons continued to confound with mistakes, miscues, interceptions, fumbles and missed blocks.

The Falcons' Foye Oluokun and Kemal Ishmael recovered two late onside kicks to give their team a chance to tie the score with 1:56 left, but the offensive line couldn't keep the Saints off quarterback Matt Ryan.

The Falcons allowed a sack on the first play of the game, and the last play was a sack with 38 seconds left on a fourth-and-8.

There would be no Ryan-led miracle comeback on this Thanksgiving holiday.

$80-million spent of O-Line..

O-line gives up 9-sacks — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) November 29, 2019

The Saints improved to 10-2 and are in first place in the NFC South, while the Falcons dropped to 3-9 and are in last place.

Hill deflected a punt, caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score for the Saints. Kicker Wil Lutz, who played at Georgia State, made all four of his field-goal attempts, while Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo missed a field-goal attempt and an extra-point attempt.

Because of porous blocking, Ryan was under duress. He tossed two interceptions and fumbled while trying to scramble in the fourth quarter.

The Saints recorded seven sacks and nine quarterback hits as the Falcons' offense never got into a groove until they scored a meaningless late touchdown.

Christian Blake started for Jones and caught six passes for 57 yards.

Behind the strong play of Hill and the kicking woes of Koo, the Saints held a 17-9 halftime lead.

Hill, the Saints' utility-weapon player, deflected a punt, caught a 3-yard touchdown pass and scored on a 30-yard touchdown run in the first half.

The Falcons got off to a horrible start. They were sacked on the first play of the game and after two more futile downs they had their first punt blocked. Hill attacked Jermaine Grace's inside shoulder, got past him and deflected the punt with his raised left arm.

The Saints were in business at the Falcons' 30-yard line. Four plays later, Hill caught a shovel pass from Brees and scored on a 3-yard touchdown.

After an exchange of punts, the Falcons put together a promising drive. They moved from their 25 to the Saints' 2. On fourth-and-1, Ryan's pass for Blake was incomplete.

The Falcons' defense forced a three-and-out, and the offense answered with an 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jaeden Graham. Koo missed the extra-point attempt, and the Falcons trailed 7-6.

The Saints answered with a 22-yard field goal by Lutz to make the score 10-6.

On the Falcons' ensuing possession, Koo missed a 42-yard attempt.

Matt Ryan sacked 9 times tonight.

Saints clinch the NFC South in Atlanta.

Saints win 26 to 18. pic.twitter.com/2P61TBajWM — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) November 29, 2019

New Orleans tight end Jared Cook broke loose for a 29-yard gain to help the Saints zip down to the Falcons' 30-yard line. As the Falcons were scrambling to line up correctly, Hill took a direct snap and went through the right side of the Falcons defense for the score.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara went in motion, and Falcons linebacker Deion Jones went with him. Linebacker Oluokun was yelling at safety Ricardo Allen to come down and replace Jones, but he stayed back.

Oluokun was blocked to open a gaping hole for Hill to run through.

The Falcons perplexed TV analyst Rodney Harrison. "I don't know what's so difficult," Harrison said on the NBC telecast. "It's a base cover-3 defense."

The Hill touchdown put the Saints up 17-6.

The Falcons got back into field-goal range, and Koo make a 42-yard field goal for the halftime margin.

The Saints added a 47-yard field goal by Lutz in the third quarter.

The Falcons added a 13-yard touchdown pass to Russell Gage with 3:26 left to make the score 26-15. For some reason, the Falcons went for a two-point conversion and were unsuccessful. The "analytics sheet" must have said "go for two."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.