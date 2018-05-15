  • Falcons' Freeman makes NFL Network's list of Top 100 players

    By: Wilton Jackson

    ATLANTA - Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman was named the 70th best-rated player in the NFL, according to NFL Network’s list of "The Top 100 Players of 2018."

    Recording his third appearance on the list, Freeman dropped from last year’s 41st ranking, most likely due to him failing to rush for 1,000 yards after recording two back-to-back seasons with 1,000 yards or more.

    Freeman finished last season with 865 yards and seven touchdowns. 

