ATLANTA - Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman was named the 70th best-rated player in the NFL, according to NFL Network’s list of "The Top 100 Players of 2018."
.@AtlantaFalcons RB @devontafreeman is #70 on the countdown!#NFLTop100 pic.twitter.com/vfYtN7hZN2— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 15, 2018
Recording his third appearance on the list, Freeman dropped from last year’s 41st ranking, most likely due to him failing to rush for 1,000 yards after recording two back-to-back seasons with 1,000 yards or more.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 10-year-old boy, cousin die in Douglas County house fire
- Five things to know about National League-best Braves
- Can the Hawks get the No. 1 pick? There's precedent
Freeman finished last season with 865 yards and seven touchdowns.
It was Freeman’s third appearance on the list. He was 41st last season and 50th in 2016.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}