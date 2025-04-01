Falcons coach Raheem Morris doesn't rule out trading Kirk Cousins but intends to keep him as backup

PALM BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Kirk Cousins has told the Atlanta Falcons he wants to be a starter and coach Raheem Morris didn’t rule out a trade while reiterating the team intends to keep him as the backup to Michael Penix Jr.

“We still feel very strongly about Kirk being our backup quarterback,” Morris said Tuesday at the NFL meetings. “We still feel very strongly about the human. Obviously, it’s a business. ... We won’t hold him back if opportunity presents itself. He’s made it clear he’d like to be a starter.”

Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million contract last March that included $100 million guaranteed, lost his job after struggling in his return from a torn Achilles tendon.

Penix started the final three games, going 1-2, and Atlanta finished 8-9 following a 6-3 start.

The 36-year-old Cousins completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,508 yards and 18 touchdowns with a career-high 16 interceptions. The final $10 million of his $100 million guaranteed money was paid last month because he was still on the roster on March 17.

Cousins has a no-trade clause in his contract but his desire to start means he’s willing to waive it.

The Cleveland Browns still need a starting QB and Cousins is familiar with Kevin Stefanski, who was an assistant in Minnesota before becoming a head coach.

