Falcons agree to $54 million, 3-year deal that makes Kyle Pitts Sr. 1 of NFL's top paid tight ends

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a three-year, $54 million contract with tight end Kyle Pitts Sr., securing another foundation player on the team's offense through the 2028 season.

The deal was announced on Tuesday by Pitts' agency, Athletes First, in a social media post. The agency said it is the largest three-year deal for a tight end in NFL history.

The agreement with Pitts comes three weeks after the team signed wide receiver Drake London to a four-year, $141 million deal.

Pitts, 25, was the No. 8 overall pick by the Falcons in the 2021 NFL draft. He set a career high with 88 catches for 928 yards and five touchdowns last season. He ranked second among tight ends in receptions and receiving yards.

Pitts' contract, which includes $36 million in guaranteed salary, was first reported by ESPN. The Falcons have not announced the deal, but still celebrated by posting a video of Pitts on social media.

Pitts' big season included a three-touchdown game in Atlanta's 29-28 win at Tampa Bay on Dec. 11. That win came with Kirk Cousins at quarterback. The Falcons will enter training camp with Tua Tagovailoa expected to compete with Michael Penix Jr. for the starting job at quarterback.

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski says Penix, recovering from knee surgery, is on schedule in his recovery. Penix had not been cleared for team drills in the recent minicamp but was impressive in seven-on-seven drills.

The Falcons signed Tagovailoa, the former Miami Dolphins starter, to a one-year deal in March after releasing Cousins with a post-June 1 designation.

The Falcons used a franchise tag of $15.045 million on Pitts, but now the tight end will play under the new deal in the 2026 season. The $18 million average of Pitts' contract places him third on the list of the NFL's highest paid tight ends, behind San Francisco's George Kittle ($19.1 million) and Arizona's Trey McBride ($19 million).

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