Euro 2025: Spain ruthlessly ends Switzerland’s spirited run in quarterfinals

BERN, Switzerland — (AP) — Spain ended Switzerland’s dreamy midsummer run through its home Women’s European Championship in a 2-0 win in the quarterfinals on Friday despite missing two penalty kicks.

Swiss resistance was broken by the world champion’s two goals in a five-minute spell midway through the second half.

Athenea Del Castillo slotted in a shot from Aitana Bonmatí's flicked assist in the 66th, just four minutes after coming off the bench, and Clàudia Pina curled a shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 71st.

Spain will play France or Germany in the semifinals next Wednesday in Zurich. The winner will face defending champion England or Italy in the July 27 final at St. Jakob-Park, Basel.

“These players are making history," Spain coach Montse Tomé said.

Her team sang on the field in their celebratory team photo after reaching the semifinals for the first time in 28 years.

Spain has a tournament-leading 16 goals yet could not score from the spot.

Mariona Caldentey skewed her penalty badly wide in the ninth minute and Alexia Putellas' shot was saved by Livia Peng in the 88th.

Switzerland’s spirited young team gave its noisy home fans hope of a stunning upset, even more so after Caldentey's bad miss was greeted by a grateful roar in the sold-out Wankdorf Stadium.

“We had some luck but the world champions Spain were too good for us today,” Switzerland coach Pia Sundhage said.

Spain also struck the posts of Switzerland’s goal three times including in back-to-back chances in a frantic scramble at a corner in the 60th.

“It was a very hard-fought victory," Tomé said. "We expected a game like the one we had, we had to be patient.”

Switzerland defender Noelle Maritz was sent off in stoppage time for a foul as the last defender.

Spain defender Laia Aleixandri is suspended for the semifinals after her second yellow card of the tournament, for a first-half foul on Iman Beney.

Poor penalties

The quality of penalty kicks taken in these quarterfinals has been shockingly bad.

Spain's Caldentey joined Norway captain Ada Hegerberg in placing her spot kick low and wide. Hegerberg's miss came when Norway trailed 1-0 in a 2-1 loss to Italy on Wednesday.

With Caldentey off the field, Putellas struck Spain’s second penalty hard though at a good height for Swiss goalkeeper Livia Peng to dive to the left and push away.

Just five of 14 penalties were scored on Thursday in the shootout between England and Sweden.

England won the shootout despite four saves by Sweden goalkeeper Jennifer Falk. Sweden struck a post and sent two over the crossbar, including Falk’s kick that would have won the game.

“I don’t know what happens in other teams" Tomé said, adding “we practiced penalties.”

Bonmati's return

Aitana Bonmatí won the player of the game award three weeks after she was hospitalized in Madrid with viral meningitis.

“I was far from family and many people helped me. I’m grateful for that,” Bonmatí said in translated comments.

In the Ballon d'Or holder's second start at Euro 2025, she unlocked the Swiss defense with the clever backheel pass to create the chance for Athenea Del Castillo to open the scoring.

She also ended Switzerland midfielder Géraldine Reuteler's run of being named best player in three straight games.

Sundhage’s surprises

Switzerland's veteran coach delivered on a promise to surprise with her starting lineup.

Iman Beney, the 18-year-old wing back, played as a lone striker with pace, often supported in attack by Sydney Schertenleib, also 18. Sundhage brought back her third 18-year-old Noemi Ivelj for a start in midfield.

All-time Switzerland record goal-scorer Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, the former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid forward, was moved to right back to use her experience against the strong Spain left flank threat.

It worked in as much as Spain was shut out in the first half for the first time at Euro 2025.

