Euro 2025: England forces extra time vs. Italy with Agyemang's stoppage-time goal in semifinal

GENEVA — (AP) — England stunned Italy with an equalizing goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time to send their Women's European Championship final into extra time tied at 1-1 on Tuesday.

Teenage substitute Michelle Agyemang fired in a low shot after Italy goalkeeper Laura Giuliani spilled a cross. Agyemang also scored a crucial late goal in England's quarterfinal win over Sweden.

Italy had led since Barbara Bonansea's rasping volleyed shot in the 33rd minute.

The winner will play either Spain or Germany in the final on Sunday.

