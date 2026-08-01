Esther Henseleit's 67 puts her in contention after 3 rounds at the British Women’s Open

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England — Esther Henseleit shot a 4-under 67 in the third round at the British Women’s Open on Saturday to elevate herself into title contention.

The 27-year-old German made four birdies on the front nine and added another on No. 11 before her only bogey of the day on the par-4 15th at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

“I would say the first nine holes are probably the easier ones, so I kind of want to take advantage of that, take advantage of the par-5s and the shorter holes,” said Henseleit, a member of Europe's Solheim Cup team in 2024.

Her strong day allowed her to make up ground on overnight leader Haeran Ryu, who is chasing a third consecutive major title.

With Henseleit in the clubhouse, Ryu slipped out of the lead after a fifth bogey on the par-3 12th. That put Shiho Kuwaki and Yealimi Noh in a tie for the lead on 6-under overall at the time.

Early in her round, Ryu had back-to-back birdies to lead by four strokes but made bogeys on three of her next four holes.

Ayaka Furue's 65 moved her to 2-under overall.

Lydia Ko's wayward shot ended up inside the jacket of a seated spectator on No. 7.

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