Draisaitl scores in OT as the Oilers beat the Kings 4-3 in Game 4 to tie series

EDMONTON, Alberta — (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on a power play at 18:18 of overtime and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Sunday night in Game 4 to tie the first-round playoff series.

Draisaitl finally got one past Darcy Kuemper in the extra period after the puck found him on the right side off a scramble. The Oilers got the power play when Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov tripped Connor McDavid.

Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard tied it with 29 seconds left and goalie Calvin Pickard off for an extra attacker, beating Kuemper with a straightaway slap shot from near the blue line.

Bouchard had his second straight two-goal game, also pulling the Oilers within one at 7:51 of the third with a shot that deflected in off the Kings defenseman Drew Doughty's skate. Bouchard had the go-ahead goal Friday night in Edmonton's 7-4 home victory.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Corey Perry also scored for Edmonton, and Pickard stopped 38 shots.

Trevor Moore, Warren Foegele and Kevin Fiala scored for the Kings, and Kuemper made 44 saves.

Fiala made it 3-1 on a breakaway at 7:32 of the second.

Moore opened the scoring with 9:25 left in the first. He foiled a hard-around along the right boards, got the puck back from Phillip Danault, skated toward the goal and beat Pickard with a wrist shot.

Foegele gave Los Angeles a 2-0 lead on determined rush at 13:31 of the second period. Perry got one back for Edmonton on a power play at 4:11, batting the puck out of the air just below the crossbar and swatting it in as it fell.

