Doncic and James propel Lakers to 113-109 overtime victory over Knicks for 8th straight win

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 32 points, LeBron James added 31 and the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to eight games by overcoming a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter and defeating the New York Knicks 113-109 in overtime Thursday night.

Doncic, who also had 12 assists and eight rebounds, had five points in overtime as the Lakers improved to 9-2 since he made his LA debut on Feb. 10.

James scored the Lakers' final four points, all at the foul line, and finished with 12 rebounds and eight assists for Los Angeles.

Knicks star Jalen Brunson was injured on a drive in overtime, twisting his right ankle and foot as he crashed to the floor after contact with Austin Reaves and with James close behind. Reaves was called for a foul after a review, and Brunson made both free throws before limping off after the Knicks intentionally fouled to stop the clock.

Brunson had 39 points and 10 assists.

The game was tied at 107 before Jaxson Hayes made a pair of free throws with 59.7 seconds remaining to put the Lakers on top for good.

James then made a pair of foul shots to put Los Angeles up by four after Karl Anthony-Towns was called for a loose ball foul after Miles McBride missed a jumper.

Takeaways

Knicks: New York has the league's fifth-best record at 40-22, but is 0-9 against Cleveland, Oklahoma City, Boston and the Lakers, the four teams ahead of them.

Lakers: Los Angeles was 7 of 15 from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter and overtime after going 7 of 27 the first three quarters.

Key moment

Los Angeles trailed 90-80 with 6:57 remaining before going on a 19-6 run to take its first lead since early in the second quarter. Gabe Vincent’s 3-pointer with 1:21 remaining gave the Lakers a 99-96 advantage before the Knicks evened it at 99 on Brunson’s three-point play.

New York had a chance to send it to overtime, but Josh Hart couldn’t get a shot off in the lane as time expired.

Key stat

The Lakers didn't get to the foul line in the fourth quarter, but were 5 of 6 in overtime.

Up next

The Knicks are at the LA Clippers on Friday, while the Lakers begin a four-game road trip against Boston on Saturday.

