Dolphins' Grant DuBose has movement in extremities after scary hit to the head vs. Texans

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose remained in the hospital but had movement in all extremities after being stretchered off the field following a scary helmet-to-helmet hit against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

In an update Monday morning, the Dolphins said DuBose remained at a local Houston hospital for evaluation overnight, and that initial tests revealed “positive results” following the collision.

“We’ll be excited to see him when doctors deem it appropriate for him to fly,” coach Mike McDaniel said later Monday.

DuBose tried to make a catch in the third quarter, but was hit in the head by safety Calen Bullock before his head violently hit the turf. He appeared to clench both fists after the hit — movements consistent with what's referred to as the "fencing response," which can be common after a traumatic brain injury — before remaining motionless as medical personnel rushed to his side.

DuBose was tended to by emergency medical personnel on the field for at least 10 minutes. His jersey was cut off him and a neck brace was put on him while players from both teams took a knee and watched with concern.

DuBose was eventually put on a spine board where his arms and legs were strapped down and he was taken off the field. A tube of some kind was in his mouth and no movement could be seen as he was taken off the field and later hospitalized in stable condition.

“That’s very unfortunate,” Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said afterward, “very tough to have seen live.”

Tagovailoa, who has had multiple concussions in his NFL career, including one that had him taken off the field on a stretcher at Cincinnati in 2022, said it was tough to move on after that happened.

“I’m my toughest critic when it comes to ball placement,” Tagovailoa said, “when it comes to knowing where to go with the ball and all of that. I just feel bad that I even put him in that situation to have gotten hit.”

Sunday was DuBose's first game since Week 2 because of a shoulder injury.

At one point while he was down, the Dolphins moved away from DuBose and into a circle where they kneeled and prayed.

“It’s something that I think the only way you get through something like that is with your teammates,” McDaniel said. “I think we needed each other at that time, and you also have in the back of your mind, knowing Grant and what would make him proud and just the human being that he is, so you’re trying to do right by him and the team and the situation. There’s no really right answer, ultimately.”

Cornerback Kader Kohou said it was a relief to get positive news about DuBose's condition Monday morning, and that the team was immediately worried about DuBose's family.

“I think in that moment we forget the football aspect of it and we just were praying for him to get better," Kohou said. "His family was at home watching, we’re just praying for them and hoping everything went smooth.”

