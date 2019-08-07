Does Ronald Acuna have a real chance at 40-40 season?

MINNEAPOLIS - Ronald Acuna's power-and-speed combo is extraordinary. It may well be historic.
Acuna, 21, homered and stole a game in the same game for the second time Tuesday, bringing him to 28 homers and 26 steals. No other player has even reached the 25-25 mark this season.
The reigning rookie of the year has a shot at posting the fifth 40-40 season in MLB history. He has 47 games, including Wednesday's matinee in Minnesota, to knock 12 home runs and swipe 14 more bases.
One of the most exclusive clubs in sports, only four players have hammered 40 home runs and stolen 40 bases: Alfonso Soriano (2006), Alex Rodriguez (1998), Barry Bonds (1996) and Jose Canseco (1988).
"To reach the 40-40 club, that'd be a lot better (than 30-30, his stated goal)," Acuna said via team interpreter Franco Garcia. "But right now the goal stays at 30-30."
Acuna, only the sixth Brave to notch 25-25, will need a couple runs to make history. He's only stolen one base in his past six contests, but he's more than capable of replicating something similar to his mid-July streak, when he swiped 10 bags in 11 games.
Homer-wise, Acuna is well-known for his tears. This weekend would be a logical time to begin a new one: The Braves head to Miami for four beginning Thursday. Acuna has hit .322 with 11 homers and 27 RBIs in 30 games against the Marlins.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}