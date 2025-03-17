Dodgers star Mookie Betts won't play in 2 regular season games vs. Cubs in Tokyo because of illness

TOKYO — (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts will not play in the two-game Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs because of an illness that's lingered for the past week.

Manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Betts is starting to feel better but has lost nearly 15 pounds and is still trying to get rehydrated and gain strength. Roberts added that the eight-time All-Star might fly back to the United States before the team in an effort to rest and prepare for the domestic opener on March 27.

The Cubs and Dodgers open the Major League Baseball season on Tuesday at the Tokyo Dome. A second game is on Wednesday.

“He's not going to play in these two games,” Roberts said. “When you're dehydrated, that's what opens a person up to soft tissue injuries. We're very mindful of that.”

Roberts said Miguel Rojas will start at shortstop in Betts' place for the two games at the Tokyo Dome.

Betts started suffering from flu-like symptoms at the team's spring training home in Arizona, the day before the team left for Japan. He still made the long plane trip, but hasn’t recovered as quickly as hoped.

Roberts said if the team had known the illness would linger this long, he wouldn't have traveled. Betts tried to go through a workout on Sunday, but became tired quickly.

Betts is making the full-time transition to shortstop this season after playing most of his career in right field and second base. The 2018 AL MVP hit .289 with 19 homers and 75 RBIs last season, helping the Dodgers win the World Series.

