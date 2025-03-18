Dodgers' star Freeman scratched from lineup with left rib discomfort before opening day vs. Cubs

TOKYO — (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was scratched from the starting lineup with left rib discomfort before the season opener against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night at the Tokyo Dome.

Freeman was originally in the lineup, batting third and playing first base. The eight-time All-Star hit .282 with 22 homers and 89 RBIs last season.

The Dodgers shuffled the lineup without Freeman, moving Kike Hernandez to first base and putting Michael Conforto in left field.

The Dodgers and Cubs are playing a two-game series in Japan to open the season. Shortstop Mookie Betts is also out because of an illness.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.