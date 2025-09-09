Dodgers' no-hitter bid falls short in 9th, rally to beat Rockies 3-1

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The scuffling Los Angeles Dodgers came oh-so-close to throwing a no-hitter for the second time in three games.

Tyler Glasnow and Blake Treinen did not allow a hit to the Colorado Rockies through eight innings on Monday night.

Their bid for Major League Baseball's first no-hitter of the season was broken up on Ryan Ritter's double to left field against Tanner Scott leading off the ninth. The Dodgers rallied for a 3-1 victory that kept them one game ahead of San Diego in the NL West race.

“It would’ve been nice,” Glasnow said of the potential no-hitter, “but it doesn't matter.”

Glasnow struck out 11 and walked two on 105 pitches — one off his season high — 65 for strikes over seven innings in his first career start against Colorado.

“He was fantastic all night,” manager Dave Roberts said.

Treinen replaced Glasnow to start the eighth and retired the side in order.

Glasnow (2-3) earned his first victory since March 31 against Atlanta. The right-hander has had 10 no-decisions in his 15 starts.

“Whatever I found in the fourth, just everything was on time,” Glasnow said. “After the fourth, I felt pretty locked in.”

Scott notched his 21st save, retiring the final three batters after Ritter's hit.

On Saturday, Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a no-hitter broken up with two outs in the ninth at Baltimore, and the Orioles rallied for a stunning 4-3 win.

“The guys are doing it all,” said Ben Rortvedt, who caught Yamamoto and Glasnow after being called up from Triple-A last week. “They’re making it look easy.”

The Dodgers went 1-5 on their East Coast trip and were 3-7 in their last 10 coming into Monday, having struggled against last-place teams Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

“Getting a team win was great,” Roberts said. “I was more excited these guys were throwing the baseball well.”

Against Colorado, the Dodgers took a 3-1 lead in the seventh on Mookie Betts' two-out, two-run single to center that scored Andy Pages, who was hit by a pitch, and Shohei Ohtani, who doubled with two outs.

“The offense has to pull our weight,” Betts said. “We did okay today but we have to do a lot better.”

Glasnow gave up a run in the second on Kyle Farmer's sacrifice fly that scored Jordan Beck, who walked leading off the second. The Dodgers tied it 1-1 on Freddie Freeman's RBI double off reliever Juan Meija in the bottom of the sixth.

Glasnow was scratched from his last scheduled start Friday at Baltimore due to back tightness, although exams showed no issue.

“I didn't think about it all today,” he said. “I felt very nice.”

Glasnow was a first-time All-Star in 2024, his first with the Dodgers. He was 9-6 with a 3.49 ERA but didn't pitch after Aug. 11 because of a strained elbow that prematurely ended his season.

