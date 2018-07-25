0 Dimitroff, Quinn get contract extensions through 2022

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn were signed to three-year contract extensions on Wednesday.

The deals make their contracts match in years as co-team team-builders.

With star wide receiver Julio Jones set to holdout, the Falcons will open training camp practice on Friday.

“The partnership between Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff has proven to be as successful as we envisioned back in 2015,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement released by the team. “I believe continuity in leadership is vital to achieving the highest levels of success in any organization and, with these extensions, we ensure these two leaders will be at the helm of our franchise for years to come.”

Dimitroff has been with the Falcons since 2008.

He got off to a great start with the team by drafting quarterback Matt Ryan and signing running back Michael Turner in free agency.

The Falcons went to the playoffs in Dimitroff and head coach Mike Smith’s first year with the team.

After the 2013 season, Dimitroff was retained while Smith was fired.

Quinn, who was Seattle’s defensive coordinator, was hired and given control of the 53-man roster.

Dimitroff and Quinn collaborated on the style of play and the type of players the team wanted to add. The scouting department played a key role as they string together three productive drafts, including getting three Pro Bowl players in defensive end Vic Beasley, linebacker Deion Jones and safety Keanu Neal.

They also picked emerging Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett in the fifth-round of the 2015 draft.

“I couldn’t ask for a better co-team builder to be partnered with than Dan,” Dimitroff said. “I am appreciative of the support and confidence that Arthur continues to show us as we strive to bring a championship to this city and our fans. I am excited about where our team is currently as well as the outlook we have for the foreseeable future.”

All of their moves haven’t work. They gambled on former LSU cornerback Jalen Collins in the second round of the 2015 draft. He was suspended three times and is out of the league.

“Their shared vision and long view plan has already delivered on a variety of levels and has positioned our team for success into the future,” Blank said. “My expectations for our team to represent our city and fans well on and off the field remain very high and so does my confidence in Dan and Thomas to make that happen.”

The Falcons went 8-8 in Quinn’s first season.

The Falcons reached Super Bowl LI in the second-year of the Dimitroff-Quinn regime, but the team collapsed after building a 28-3 lead and loss 34-28 in overtime to New England.

Last season, the Falcons went 10-6 and were defeated in the divisional round of the playoffs to eventual Super Bowl LII champion Philadelphia.

Quinn’s record with the Falcons is 29-12 (.604) in the regular season and 3-2 in the playoffs (.600).

“The partnership we have formed over the last four years has continued to get stronger and our view for how we structure this team has become even more clear,” Quinn said. “We are looking forward to the challenge in front of us, but I could not be more excited about continuing this journey.”

This article was written by D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Cosnstitution.

