Dillon Gabriel rallies No. 3 Oregon past No. 2 Ohio State, 32-31

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw two touchdown passes and ran for another late score to help third-ranked Oregon hand No. 2 Ohio State its first loss of the season, 32-31 on Saturday night.

Gabriel, who transferred to Oregon (6-0, 3-0) this season from Oklahoma for the Ducks' first season in the Big Ten, completed 23 of 34 passes for 341 yards. He also ran for 32 yards on four carries.

Jordan James ran for 115 yards and a score for the Ducks in front of a record crowd of 61,128 for the first matchup between two teams ranked in the top five at Autzen Stadium. It was the highest-ranked opponent that Oregon has beaten during the regular season.

After the victory, the Oregon fans rushed the field and the Ducks' mascot surfed over their shoulders. Afterward coach Dan Lanning joked with reporters: “Anyone have a heart rate monitor?”

Gabriel scored on 27-yard keeper early in the fourth quarter to give Oregon a 29-28 lead. But Ohio State (5-1, 2-1) responded with a clock-eating drive that ended with Jayden Fielding’s 40-yard field goal that made it 31-29 with six minutes to go.

A pass-interference call got the Ducks to Ohio State’s 9. After three tries to get into the end zone, Oregon settled for Atticus Sappington’s 19-yard field goal and a 32-31 lead with 1:47 left.

Will Howard hit Emeka Egbuka with a 26-yard pass to pull the Buckeyes closer to field goal range, but an offensive pass-interference call on freshman Jeremiah Smith pushed Ohio State back. On third-and-20 on the Oregon 38, Howard took off running with four seconds left but gained only 12 yards and slid as time ran out.

“I just know how much time and effort everyone puts into this, and that goes for the coaches, the players, the support staff within this building to make the whole show go,” Gabriel said. “There's joy in winning, and you love to see your team succeed.”

Howard threw for 336 yards an two touchdowns for Ohio State . Smith had nine catches for 100 yards and a score in what was the first big test for the Buckeyes this season.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is 1-7 against teams ranked in the top five. Because of the expanded College Football Playoff, the loss should not have the impact on the Buckeyes' postseason hopes as it might have had in previous seasons.

Howard scored on a 1-yard keeper on Ohio State's opening drive of the game. It was his fifth rushing touchdown of the season, most by a Buckeye in five seasons.

Oregon was able to capitalize when Derrick Harmon forced Quinshon Judkins' fumble and recovered the ball on the Ohio State 28. James rushed 25 yards on the first play from scrimmage, then ran the ball the final 3 yards into the end zone — but the Ducks flubbed the snap on the extra point attempt.

Ohio State went up 14-6 on Judkins' 1-yard run.

Evan Stewart had a 69-yard reception led to his 10-yard touchdown catch to close the gap for Oregon but the 2-point conversion failed.

Oregon took advantage of another Ohio State turnover when Roger Saleapaga recovered Caleb Downs' fumble. But the Ducks were hurt on the drive when senior receiver Traeshon Holden was ejected from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct when he spit on an Ohio State player.

The drive ended with Sappington's 27-yard field goal that briefly gave the Ducks a 15-14 lead.

Ohio State went back in front on Emeka Egbuka's 15-yard TD reception. Egbuka was the Big Ten’s co-Offensive Player of the Week after his three catches for 71 yards and three touchdowns last weekend against Iowa.

Egbuka finished with 10 catches for 93 yards and a score.

Leading Ducks receiver Tez Johnson gave Oregon a 22-21 edge with 1:17 before halftime with a 48-yard touchdown catch from Gabriel.

Freshman Jeremiah Smith caught a 6-yard scoring pass to put Ohio State up 28-22 in the third quarter. The Buckeyes' leading receiver had a 38-yard reception on the drive.

TAKEAWAYS

Ohio State: Chip Kelly, the Buckeyes' new offensive coordinator, was head coach of the Ducks from 2009-12, leading the team to a spot in the 2011 national championship game. Kelly went on to coach in the NFL and had a six-year stint at UCLA before joining Ohio State. ... Ohio State left tackle Josh Simmons left the game in the first half with what appeared to be a lower leg injury. Day said the injury was serious and suggested Simmons wouldn't be back this season.

Oregon: Defensive Jordan Burch, the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Week, did not play after an apparent injury during practice this week. Burch was tied for the Big Ten lead and ranks eighth nationally with a career-best five sacks this season. ... There were 61,128 fans at the game, a new Autzen Stadium record.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Hosts Nebraska on Oct. 26.

Oregon: At Purdue on Friday night.

