Devils trade Ondrej Palat and picks to the Islanders for Maxim Tsyplakov

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils traded Ondrej Palat to the division-rival New York Islanders on Tuesday night, moving on from the veteran winger they had been trying to deal for quite some time.

The Devils sent a third-round pick in the draft this year and 2027 sixth-rounder with Palat for 27-year-old Maxim Tsyplakov. The Islanders took on Palat’s entire $6 million salary cap hit for this season and next.

The 34-year-old Palat was seen leaving New Jersey's arena prior to pregame warmups before Tuesday's game against Winnipeg. The team said he was being held out for roster-related reasons, suggesting a trade was in the works.

The Islanders made a second acquisition from an area team less than 24 hours since getting defenseman Carson Soucy from the Rangers on Monday night. They have shifted into contending mode in large part because of the stellar play of No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer, who is the frontrunner to be the NHL's rookie of the year.

The Devils have for several months been discussing trading Palat and defenseman Dougie Hamilton in an effort to clear cap space.

“These are two respected players,” general manager Tom Fitzgerald said on Jan. 14. “They’re very respected in that locker room, and they will be treated with respect.”

Palat helped Tampa Bay win the Stanley Cup back to back in 2020 and ’21 and is set to represent Czechia at the upcoming Milan Cortina Olympics.

He has struggled to produce in recent months with the Devils, who rank 29th out of 32 teams in scoring. He has just 10 points on four goals and six assists through 51 games but brings a championship pedigree and could be leaned on for his leadership.

“Ondrej, he’s a great pro, and he cares and he really wants to push and help,” Fitzgerald said two weeks ago. “Our players admire him. No, his production isn’t where anybody envisioned it. But it was more the person, the experience to come in to help our young guys understand what winning looks like from his experience.”

Tsyplakov in addition to being younger is also cheaper, counting $2.25 million against the cap through the end of the 2026-27 season. The Russian had been in and out of the Islanders' lineup and has a goal and an assist in 27 games.

