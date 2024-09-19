Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is selling his house to seek more privacy

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. — (AP) — Lions coach Dan Campbell is selling his suburban Detroit home to get more privacy.

"There's plenty of space, it's on two acres, the home is beautiful," Campbell told Crain's Detroit Business. "It's just that people figured out where we lived when we lost."

He didn't elaborate, but Bloomfield Township police said “harassment of any kind will not be tolerated.”

“We hope that everyone, including fans, will respect the privacy of individuals and their families,” police said.

Campbell and wife Holly listed the 7,800-square-foot house in Bloomfield Hills for $4.5 million this week. A deal was pending within 24 hours, Crain's reported.

Campbell was hired by the Lions in 2021. After a 3-13-1 record that season, the team has become one of the best in the NFL, reaching the NFC championship game last January.

Campbell's home was built in 2013 for Igor Larionov, a Hockey Hall of Fame member who played for the Detroit Red Wings.

The likely buyers are “huge” Lions fans, said Ashley Crain, who is representing Campbell and the buyers in the sale.

