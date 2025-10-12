DeSean Bishop rushes for 146 yards, 1 TD to lead No. 12 Tennessee past Arkansas 34-31

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — DeSean Bishop rushed for a career high 146 yards and a touchdown to lead No. 12 Tennessee to a 34-31 victory over Arkansas on Saturday in the Razorbacks’ first game since coach Sam Pittman was fired.

The Volunteers (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) got 221 passing yards and a touchdown from Joey Aguilar. Peyton Lewis rushed for two touchdowns.

Under interim coach Bobby Petrino, Arkansas (2-4, 0-2) lost three fumbles and Taylen Green was sacked five times. Mike Washington rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown. Tennessee was flagged for 10 penalties for 78 yards. Green threw for 256 yards and two TDs and ran for 63 yards and a score.

Tied 17-17 at halftime, the Vols scored 17 straight points in the second half to gain some breathing room. Bishop sustained an injury to his right leg late in the third quarter. Lewis stepped in and scored his two TDs.

Trailing by 17 early in the fourth quarter, Green his Rohan Jones and Kam Shanks on touchdown throws to narrow the gap to three.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas: Still reeling from the coaching purge of a couple weeks ago, the Razorbacks are trying to get on track in time to avoid a total disaster of a season. … Getting a feel for a new defensive leadership will take some time, something a tough SEC schedule doesn’t allow. … If Green continues to improve at quarterback, he will give Arkansas an opportunity to make an impact.

Tennessee: If the Vols are going to make a statement in the SEC over the next few weeks — facing Alabama, Kentucky and Oklahoma — their run defense needs to improve. … While Tennessee’s offense has shown flashes of quality running the football, Bishop, Lewis and Star Thomas need to establish themselves as legitimate weapons that are able to grind out a victory.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: The Razorbacks will host Texas A&M on Saturday.

Tennessee: The Vols will travel to Alabama on Saturday.

