Denmark and former Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel retiring because of shoulder injury

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark and Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who was part of the Premier League-winning team with Leicester in 2016 in one of soccer's biggest shocks, has announced his retirement from soccer because of a serious shoulder injury.

“When my contract with Celtic expires in June, my career as an active footballer stops,” Schmeichel said in an interview with TV2 in Denmark broadcast Wednesday. "I think this is the right time now to announce that I have played my last professional football match.”

The 39-year-old Schmeichel has been sidelined since February.

Schmeichel – the son of former Manchester United great Peter Schmeichel – revealed in March he required two surgeries but that he wanted to try to salvage his career.

The former Manchester City, Leeds, Nice and Anderlecht keeper, who played at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, said “it’s not how I would have wanted my career to end.”

Schmeichel’s last appearance for Denmark was in its World Cup qualification defeat against Scotland in November.

DBU, Danish soccer’s governing body, posted on X: “From debut in Skopje to World Cup debut against Peru, big saves against some of the world’s best nations, a Euro semifinal at Wembley and much more. 13 years. 120 matches for the National Team. Thanks for unforgettable moments, Kasper.”

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