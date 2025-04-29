Dembele's early goal gives PSG 1-0 win over Arsenal in 1st leg of Champions League semifinals

LONDON — (AP) — Ousmane Dembele’s early goal gave Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 win over Arsenal on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal.

Dembele opened the scoring in the fourth minute after he was left all alone in the Arsenal area and was picked out by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for a first-time finish that snuck in via the far post.

PSG had lost 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the league phase in October but showed no hesitation in taking the game to Arsenal from the start. Instead, it was the hosts who looked affected by the moment in their first Champions League semifinal since 2009 — despite having beaten Real Madrid 3-0 at home in the quarterfinals.

They couldn’t cope with PSG’s pace in transition and the visitors’ lead easily could have been bigger after a dominant first half.

Kvaratskhelia caused Arsenal problems throughout and had a penalty appeal turned down in the 17th minute and a shot saved by David Raya in the 26th.

Raya made a better save in the 31st to deny Desire Doue as PSG continually was the more threatening team.

At the other end, Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Arsenal an equalizer on the stroke of halftime with a one-handed save to keep out a shot from Gabriel Martinelli.

With former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger looking on in the stands, the Gunners improved in the second half.

Mikel Merino thought he had equalized shortly after the break when he headed in a free kick from Declan Rice, but it was disallowed for offside after a lengthy VAR check.

Donnarumma then had to make another low one-handed finger-tip save to steer Leandro Trossard's shot wide after a quick counter in the 56th, but that was as close as Arsenal came to an equalizer.

PSG substitutes Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos both had chances to double the lead late on when clear through on goal. But Barcola shot narrowly wide and Ramos rattled the crossbar to keep Arsenal close going into the second leg in Paris next week.

Both teams are looking for a first Champions League title. PSG lost to Borussia Dortmund at this stage last year.

Barcelona hosts Inter Milan on Wednesday in the other semifinal.

