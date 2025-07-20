DeChambeau headed for Ryder Cup return after strong rally at British Open

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau was among the players receiving a personal message from American Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley at Royal Portrush this week.

“He put something in our lockers that was pretty inspirational,” DeChambeau said Sunday.

“It meant a lot.”

Helped by a strong comeback at the British Open, DeChambeau appears to be headed for a return to the U.S. team for the matches against Europe at Bethpage Black in September.

He looked to be on his way home after shooting 7-over 78 in the first round Thursday, only to dig deep and bounce back with 65-68-64 finish. He was in a tie for 10th place, following up a tie for fifth at the Masters and tied second at the PGA Championship.

DeChambeau has seven top-10 finishes in his last 13 appearances in the majors, including a win at the U.S. Open last year.

DeChambeau solidified the No. 5 spot in the points standings for U.S. Ryder Cup qualifying. The top six qualify automatically to the team and Bradley also has six picks.

Because he plays on the LIV Golf circuit, DeChambeau cannot gain any more points before the qualifying period finishes after four more tournaments.

One way or the other, DeChambeau figures to be at Bethpage for his third Ryder Cup.

“I hope I can bring a lot of energy and a tsunami of a crowd that’s going to be rooting for Team USA,” said the 31-year-old DeChambeau, whose popular YouTube channel adds to his status as one of the world’s most famous golfers.

The U.S. team will be looking to win back the cup from Europe after a loss in Italy in 2023, when DeChambeau didn't play.

“This year’s no joke,” he said. “We’re tired of it. We’re tired of losing.”

DeChambeau was proud of the way he recovered from his poor round on Thursday at Portrush, helped in part by the better-than-forecast conditions at the links course off the North Atlantic.

“I always told you guys I like it when it’s fair conditions. I can play well,” said the player nicknamed “The Scientist.” "I still have to crack the code when it’s raining and windy. But I feel like we’re getting close to some opportunities and solutions for that.

“It just takes a long time to develop stuff. I’m starting to learn.”

Garcia’s rage

Sergio Garcia played his last 16 holes at the British Open without a driver after snapping it in a rage after a bad drive.

Garcia slammed his driver onto the ground after hooking his tee shot on No. 2. It split in two and he threw the half containing the club head toward his golf bag.

“I’ve done that 50 times, and I’ve never broken a club,” he said. “The shaft just snapped in half and I was surprised.”

Garcia went on to make birdie at the second hole and had four more in a 68 to finish 3 under for the tournament.

Lowry's grandstand finish

Shane Lowry stood over his ball beside the green at No. 18 and thought of Justin Rose 27 years ago.

Lowry said it would have felt “pretty cool” to hole out at the 72nd hole to cap the Irishman's homecoming at Royal Portrush, just like Rose famously did as an amateur at Royal Birkdale in England in 1998.

The ball rolled toward the hole, struck the flagstick and stayed out. Lowry signed for a closing 5-under 66 but there would be no second claret jug for him at Portrush, after 2019.

Who knows, the next time the island of Ireland stages a British Open it might be at Portmarnock — a course 30 minutes from Lowry's house. The R&A has started a feasibility study regarding whether the seaside links north of Dublin can be added to the 10-venue rotation.

“I’d be able to stay at home and play in an Open,” Lowry said. “It’s one of the best golf courses in the world. I think it’s good enough to host an Open, and hopefully it will soon.”

