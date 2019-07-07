0 De'Andre Hunter and Bruno Fernando are finally Hawks

LAS VEGAS - De’Andre Hunter and Bruno Fernando are Hawks – finally.

The Hawks acquired the rights to both players during the NBA draft 17 days ago. The trades were made official at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, allowing the Hawks to announce the deals following the end of the NBA moratorium on Saturday and completion through the league office.

Hunter was the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, taken by the Pelicans on behalf of the Hawks after the major move up by sending picks No. 8 (Jaxson Hayes), No. 17 (Nickeil Alexander-Walker) and No. 35 (Marcos Louzada Silva) along with a conditional 2020 first-round draft pick to New Orleans. The Hawks also got forward Solomon Hill, who will be traded to the Grizzlies for Chandler Parsons, the No. 57 pick (Jordan Bone) and a conditional 2023 second-round pick.

Fernando was the No. 35 pick, taken by the 76ers on behalf of the Hawks for the rights to Bone and two second-round picks.

The Hawks needed the trade between the Pelicans and the Lakers that involved Anthony Davis to be completed before their two deals could be completed following the moratorium.

Hunter and Fernando will be introduced at a press conference at 8:30 p.m. ET from Las Vegas, where the Hawks are competing in summer league. Both players are now able to compete in the tournament.

“We are thrilled to add De’Andre to our young core,” Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said in a statement of the forward. “As one of the top two-way players in college basketball last season, he brings a variety of skills that will translate well on the next level. He is also a high-character individual and a winner, and we feel he will be a great fit with our group.”

Hunter helped Virginia to a national championship this year as a sophomore and was ACC Defensive Player of the Year, All-ACC First Team and All-American Third Team. He averaged 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 32.5 minutes. He was second in field goal percentage and ninth in scoring in the ACC. He was ACC Sixth Man of the Year as a freshman.

Fernando, the first native of Angola to be draft into the NBA, averaged 13.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for Maryland as a sophomore. He was All-Big Ten First Team and All-Defense. He was a member of the Big Ten All-Freshman team.

“Bruno is a talented, young big man who has improved during his time at Maryland,” Schlenk said in a statement of the center. “He has a nice combination of size, length and athleticism, and a strong work ethic, so we’re excited to add him to our roster.”

This article was written by Chris Vivlamore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.