Dani Carnegie's 29 sparks Georgia's stunning 76-74 upset of No. 5 Vanderbilt

ATHENS, Ga. — — Dani Carnegie scored 29 points to lead Georgia to a 76-74 upset win over No. 5 Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Trinity Thomas made a mid-range jumper with 50 seconds remaining to give the Bulldogs (20-6, 6-6 SEC) a 75-74 lead. After forcing a turnover on the ensuing Vanderbilt (24-3, 10-3) possession, Carnegie split a pair of free throws to give Georgia a two-point advantage with 22.2 seconds remaining,

Vanderbilt had one final opportunity to force overtime, but Sacha Washington's floater fell short off the front rim as time expired.

Carnegie scored 18 of her points in the first half to help Georgia build a 14-point advantage over the Commodores, before Vanderbilt closed the first half with a 16-3 run to create a tight game. Vanderbilt led by as many as five points in the fourth quarter, but Mia Woolfolk scored 11 of her 19 points to help the Bulldogs win.

Mikayla Blakes led Vanderbilt with 27 points.

The loss snaps a five-game winning streak for the Commodores and dropped them two games behind No. 3 South Carolina for the confference's regular season title race.

Vanderbilt's loss came less than 24 hours after the team was announced as the fourth No. 1 seed by the NCAA in its top 16 reveal to this point of the season.

Up next

Georgia will take on another ranked opponent when it hosts No. 10 Oklahoma on Thursday, while Vanderbilt will host No. 18 Kentucky next Sunday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women' s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.