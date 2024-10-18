Dallas Wings fire coach Latricia Trammell after 2 seasons

The Dallas Wings fired coach Latricia Trammell on Friday.

Trammell went 31-49 in two seasons with the Dallas Wings, including 2-3 in playoff appearances. This past season the team went 9-31 and missed the WNBA postseason for the first time since 2020.

“After an extensive review of our basketball operations department, which included interviews and conversations with stakeholders across our organization, I have made the decision to relieve Latricia Trammell of her head coaching duties with the Dallas Wings,” said the team's President and CEO Greg Bibb. “On behalf of our entire organization I thank Latricia for her efforts and wish her well moving forward.”

The Wings will also look to hire a general manager for the first time. Bibb handled the GM duties in the past.

“As part of our year-end review process, and in conjunction with our organizational long-term strategic planning, I have decided to expand and strengthen our basketball operations through the hiring of a general manager who will oversee the day-to-day operation of our basketball group,” said Bibb. “The search for this individual has already begun and I hope to have more news on this hire soon. The general manager will lead the search for the next head coach of the Dallas Wings."

Trammell is the fourth coach to be let go in the last month. She joined Curt Miller of Los Angeles, Tanisha Wright of Atlanta and Teresa Weatherspoon of Chicago. None of the four had more than three years at the organization.

Dallas has the second best chance to win the draft lottery behind Los Angeles and the Wings also own the rights to switch picks with Chicago. The Sky are also in the draft lottery that will be held on Nov. 17.

Wings stars Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally are both unrestricted free agents this offseason.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.