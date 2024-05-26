Czech Republic beats Switzerland 2-0 to win hockey world championship

PRAGUE — (AP) — David Pastrnak scored as the Czech Republic shut out Switzerland 2-0 to win the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

The Boston Bruins forward broke the deadlock with 10:47 remaining in the final period.

Pastrnak one-timed his usual place in the left circle past goaltender Leonardo Genoni after he was fed by defenseman Tomas Kundratek from the blue line.

Pastrnak scored his first goal at the tournament. David Kampf added the second into an empty net with 19 seconds to go.

