Contract squabbles are the top NFL storyline as teams kick off training camp

Contract squabbles. Quarterback competitions. Comeback quests.

Those will be just a few of the storylines to watch during NFL training camp. When the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons report on Wednesday, all 32 teams will be ready to go.

Each one is 0-0 and can dream about winning the Super Bowl. It’s a much more realistic thought for some teams than others. Still, it’s a long road that requires key players staying healthy, plenty of luck and exceptional performances in the biggest moments.

Here are five of the most compelling storylines to watch:

Contract issues

Micah Parsons is going to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history because Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have waited to give the two-time All-Pro a contract extension. Last year, Jones made Dak Prescott the league’s first $60 million man.

How long will it take to get the deal done? Will it impact Parsons’ participation in practice?

All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson wants a new contract from the Cincinnati Bengals, who also haven’t signed first-round pick Shemar Stewart. The Bengals are holding their ground. Something has to give if they want to compete for a championship because their defense needs the help.

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin also is seeking an extension. Washington, which lost to the Eagles in the NFC title game, acquired Deebo Samuel and reworked his contract. They’ll want McLaurin on board to make the offense even more dynamic.

Quarterback battles

The Cleveland Browns have used 40 starting quarterbacks since 1999. That number will increase by Week 1 unless veteran Joe Flacco wins a four-way competition against Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Flacco, the Super Bowl 47 MVP, was the AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year when he led the Browns to the playoffs in 2023. He’s the favorite going into camp.

The Indianapolis Colts brought in veteran Daniel Jones to battle Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in 2023 who has been injured often and has a lingering shoulder problem.

Rookie Tyler Shough, second-year pro Spencer Rattler and unproved Jake Haener will compete to replace Derek Carr, who retired after two seasons in New Orleans.

The New York Giants signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency and then traded up to get Jaxson Dart in the first round. General manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll are in win-now mode so whichever quarterback gives them the best chance to compete in a difficult NFC East will get the job.

Comeback kids

Prescott returns in Dallas after a serious hamstring injury forced him to miss nine games. After getting the richest contract in NFL history, Prescott has plenty to prove for the Cowboys, who haven’t played in NFC championship game since the 1995 season.

Christian McCaffrey, the 2023 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, is back for the San Francisco 49ers, who went 6-11 after losing the Super Bowl the previous season. McCaffrey missed 13 games last season, a year after finishing third in voting for the NFL MVP award.

The Detroit Lions welcome back star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson after going one-and-done in the playoffs following a 15-win season. Hutchinson had 7 1/2 sacks in five games before he broke his leg.

QB J.J. McCarthy will make his NFL debut after sitting out his entire rookie season because of a knee injury. McCarthy replaces Sam Darnold, who led Minnesota to 14 wins.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave wide receiver Chris Godwin a $66 million, three-year contract despite an ankle injury that ended his season after seven games. Godwin had 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns before his injury.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa missed six games last season, including the final two with a hip injury. He missed four games because of a concussion and his history of head injuries has been a concern.

Curtain call for Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has teamed up with Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh, aiming to help the Steelers win another Lombardi trophy. The four-time NFL MVP couldn’t get the New York Jets to end their playoff drought. Now, he’s looking to go out on top and bring Pittsburgh its seventh Super Bowl.

Tomlin, the longest-tenured coach in the NFL, has never had a losing season but the Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season.

Are the Eagles prepared for a repeat?

Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Eagles ended the Kansas City Chiefs’ bid for a three-peat with a dominant victory in the Super Bowl. Philadelphia lost Josh Sweat and Milton Sweat, who combined for 4 1/2 of the six sacks against Patrick Mahomes. But general manager Howie Roseman found ways to fill holes and kept a dynamic offense together.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.