Colorado players are grieving after the death of backup quarterback Dominiq Ponder

BOULDER, Colo. — The Colorado Buffaloes told stories Monday, like how Dominiq Ponder once jumped a 10-foot fence to let a rehabbing teammate into the hot tub. They chatted about his work ethic, too, and how he was in the quarterback room before sunrise.

It was a chance to reflect on their teammate who died early Sunday morning in a single-car crash. He was 23.

The players were given the option by coach Deion Sanders to skip the first day of spring practice Monday. But in an emergency meeting the night before — to grieve together and comfort one another — everyone agreed that taking the field was the best option.

Because that's what Ponder would’ve wanted. He was on their minds at practice as they broke the huddle with the chant of “Dom.”

“Almost like a boost of energy, like he was there with us,” running back DeKalon Taylor said. "That’s what it felt like.”

Players found out about Ponder's death throughout the day

Some found out the news Sunday after church. Some later in the day. Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion said he received a phone call from Ponder's father while Marion was playing with his own son.

“I couldn't move,” Marion said. “I was speechless talking to Dom's dad.”

Ponder was driving a 2023 Tesla when he lost control on a curve and hit a guardrail, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The car struck an electrical line pole and rolled down an embankment. Ponder was pronounced dead at the scene in Boulder County. Police said a preliminary investigation “shows that speed is suspected as a factor.”

"God please comfort the Ponder family, friends & Loved ones," Sanders posted Sunday on X. "Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let's pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you're receiving a good 1."

Sanders is expected to address the media on Friday.

“It's sad not being able to protect him (Ponder) off the field,” offensive lineman Yahya Attia said Monday. “I still don't really realize it — I don't want to believe it yet.”

Same with Taylor, who said Ponder was just showing off his new tattoo to him Friday. It was surreal being at practice without Ponder.

"Heavy at first,” Taylor said. “But we all bought in. We had no choice but to go hard for him. Everybody was running around and doing their best. And if we did mess up, we messed up at full speed.”

Full speed

Because that's how Ponder operated — at full speed. The backup QB and special teams player was a leader who learned how to guide a team by watching the likes of Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

“(Teammates) saw how hard (Ponder) worked, how hard he wanted it, to prove that he could play at the collegiate level and be a college quarterback,” Marion said of Ponder, a transfer from Bethune-Cookman. “In an era where you have to force people to work hard, you had to tell Dom to stop working so hard. Just being around a kid like that, his energy was contagious as far as his work ethic.”

It was difficult for Marion being in the quarterback room at 5:30 a.m., knowing that Ponder was always there by that time.

"We’ll just save a spot for him in the room,” Marion said.

Monday's practice was cathartic

The practice Monday wasn't so much for quality of work purposes, but a chance to simply be together.

“We didn’t coach with the same urgency, as far as screaming at guys and losing our mind,” Marion said. “We coached like you would coach your child."

Defensive back Ben Finneseth became tight with Ponder since the 6-foot-5 sophomore from Opa Locka, Florida, transferred into the program. He visited Ponder and his family over spring break a year ago.

“Everything that we're going to do moving forward is for him,” Finneseth said. "It was tough, meeting together (Sunday), everybody, and knowing what happened. 'Coach Prime' asked us if we if we wanted to work (Monday).

“We decided, as a team, Dom wouldn't miss the day. He wouldn't miss the day of workouts. That’s what he would've wanted for us. He would have said, ‘Life’s got to move on. We’ve got championships to win and we still have goals, and the clocks are still rolling.'”

Finneseth shared the story about how a few weeks ago they were hanging out at his apartment complex and wanted to use the hot tub. Finneseth, who's rehabbing his knee, didn't have the key so Ponder hopped over the tall fence to get them inside.

“Always there for teammates,” Finneseth said. “Whatever we needed.”

Defensive back RJ Johnson felt the same way.

“That's what we have to do this season," Johnson said, "play for Dom."

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.