What's being said on social media about the UGA-Notre Dame matchup

Reminder to those coming Saturday's game:— Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) September 17, 2019
Gate 1 will be a student-only gate. Fans that typically enter through Gate 1 are advised to enter the stadium through Gate 10.
Gate Recommendations:https://t.co/ZsatId7sD6 pic.twitter.com/71gcXUxg4G
See you soon, @CollegeGameDay !#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/qEiaB4SsPJ— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 15, 2019
Get up, it’s Game Week!— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 16, 2019
No. 7 Notre Dame @ No. 3 Georgia
📆 September 21, 2019
🕗 8:00pm ET
📍 Sanford Stadium
📺 CBS#GoIrish ☘️ #BeatBulldogs pic.twitter.com/DqV59XRT1v
Wide receiver Javon McKinley (@mcjavon) scored the first two touchdowns of his career yesterday. He shared his thoughts about the win and the Georgia game next week. pic.twitter.com/Q9wgvms9ZC— David Korzeniowski (@OfKorzzzz) September 15, 2019
GOLD Standard#GoIrish ☘️ #BeatBulldogs pic.twitter.com/iIkzHRwzs4— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 16, 2019
These additional seats in Sanford Stadium will push the capacity to over 93K this weekend, setting a record for attendance!— Bulldogs Game Day (@WSBbulldogs) September 17, 2019
📺: Sat at 10am on @wsbtv! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/8wbUuN1GWI
UGA's love affair with Rodrigo Blankenship really took off at Notre Dame in 2017. https://t.co/Ar5KwQ9loV— Chip Towers AJC (@ctowersajc) September 18, 2019
With over 70 recruits on campus, along with the celebs and former players roaming the sidelines, @KirbySmartUGA knows it will be difficult to stay focused before the game.— Bulldogs Game Day (@WSBbulldogs) September 18, 2019
📺: Sat at 10am on @wsbtv! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/WPfyh279WC
Notre Dame should be the test Georgia needs. #UGA https://t.co/nDDJ7LbRDy— Mark Bradley (@MarkBradleyAJC) September 17, 2019
Bulldogs once more in the role of myth busters vs. Notre Dame https://t.co/cnETlTazmu— Steve Hummer (@Steve_AJC) September 16, 2019
Former UGA players predict score of Georgia vs Notre Dame https://t.co/GVcBAi07w4— UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) September 18, 2019
Who We Are | JR Reed: "[My dad] pushed me to be the best and that is how I learned to take coaching and keep working hard”#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/dliwzgRFqB— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 19, 2019
Something special in the air in Athens this week!— Keith Marshall (@Truthh4) September 18, 2019
WATCH: #NotreDame DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji doesn't mind underdog status vs. #Georgiafootball, says it could be a Cinderella or March Madness-type scenario. https://t.co/ykhDkdjX4R— Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) September 18, 2019
Georgia your National Title Hopes end on Saturday night! Go Irish beat them Bulldogs! #Irish #NotreDame #ND pic.twitter.com/StZXaZgRYv— Beat Georgia (@IrishBenjamin57) September 17, 2019
