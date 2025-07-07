UGA football recruiting isn’t cooling off this summer. Just look at the numbers

If anyone thought that Georgia was going to struggle in the new era of “professional” college football, think again.

Georgia began the month of June with 10 commitments and closed out the month strong. Between June 22 and June 30, Coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs snagged 11 more commitments. They now have a total of 26 recruits, including two ranked as the best at their position.

With an impressive June, Georgia has shot up the recruiting rankings and are the No. 2 class in the country right now, according to On-3’s composite.

UGA Sports Bulldogs Insider Jed May has been following all the developments.

“I just think it’s so many of these guys, I believe all of them actually that have committed, took an official visit to Georgia in the last day of May plus the month of June. So I just it shows what a great job Georgia does on these official visits, how regimented the plan is, how tailored it is to each of these guy,” May told Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein.

Here are some of the big names who have committed to Georgia.

James Johnson from Northwestern High School; chose UGA over Miami, Florida

Chace Calicut from North Shore High School in Texas; chose UGA over Texas, Michigan

PJ Dean from West Forsyth in North Carolina; chose UGA over Ohio State and South Carolina

Justice Fitzpatrick from St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida; chose UGA over Florida, Miami, Ohio State and Texas

The Bulldogs aren’t done yet with other targets on their list.

“So many top tier targets across the board that we’re sitting here on July 1st and there’s not a whole lot spots left in the class. I mean, we’re looking at... Probably fewer than I would say 10 spots, I would think. And there’s still some top priority guys left,“ May said.

“And you leave some spots for late evaluations, guys that blow up during their senior season. But it’s, last year was a little bit of the same thing. The recruiting calendar has been moved up so much that by the time the high school season gets here, most of the hard work has been done.”

