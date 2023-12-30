UGA, Florida State ready to battle in 2023 Orange Bowl

MIAMI, Fla. — Despite missing the College Football Playoffs, both UGA and Flordia State told Channel 2′s Sports Director Zach Klein they are ready for their matchup on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Miami.

While this is not the ideal game for either team, but being that Georgia lost a game and Florida State lost a quarterback, the two have to face off.

There are several storylines for Saturday afternoon’s game in which the Bulldogs are a 16-point favorite. Perhaps the biggest storyline is not the game being played, but rather who will or won’t be playing.

Florida State comes into Saturday’s game with a very limited roster. Their top two quarterbacks won’t be playing. Starter Jordan Travis is still recovering from a bad ankle injury suffered late in the regular season and his backup, Tate Rodemaker opted out of the bowl game after entering the Transfer Portal.

Their top three wide receivers, Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson and Jaheim Bell will also not play.

“There’s going to be times in life where things don’t go the right way or the way that you expected them to go or maybe even what you’ve earned,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said Friday. “You don’t always receive the reward for that. But you do control the response and what you do with it, where you go, and the attitude which you bring...I know we’re going to go out tomorrow and we’re going to fight with everything that we have.”

FSU enters the game undefeated and as champions of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

For Georgia, 20 players have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal since the season ended with a loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game. Of those 20, a majority of them will not be playing in the bowl game. Several have been practicing with the team in Miami.

Players such as TE Brock Bowers and CB Kamari Lassiter are still deciding on their draft status. Both are eligible for the draft and have not yet decided if they’ll play in the game.

As for Bulldogs starting QB Carson Beck, he’s ready to go on Saturday and plans to be back under center for the 2024 season.

“I kind of knew, honestly,” Georgia quarterback Carson Beck said. “In my heart, I was like, ‘Yeah, we’re probably not going to get in.’ ... That was our playoff game. Two top-ranked teams in the SEC championship, the team that wins is probably going to get in, and we ended up losing that.”

Beck told Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein his decision was made seconds after the loss to Alabama.

The Orange Bowl kicks off just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 30th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

