Ticket watch: Here's the latest on Georgia-Notre Dame prices

For a regular-season non-conference game, Saturday night's Georgia-Notre Dame showdown in Athens is commanding extremely high prices on the secondary ticket market.
"Not only is (it) the most expensive game of the week and the 2019 season, it's also rivaling prices for the last two SEC Championships in Atlanta," Jesse Lawrence, founder of TicketIQ, said by email Monday.
He said the "get-in" (lowest available) price for tickets to the game on the resale site as of Monday was $384.
That's about 10% less, according to TicketIQ data, than the "get-in" price of $427 for last season's SEC Championship game between Georgia and Alabama.
"It's also important to remember (in considering the prices) that Sanford Stadium has almost 20,000 more seats than Mercedes-Benz Stadium," Lawrence noted. "Needless to say, demand is high."
The tickets are the most expensive on the secondary market for any Georgia football game in Athens this decade, according to TicketIQ.
Fueling the ticket demand: The game will match two top 10 teams -- No. 3 Georgia and No. 7 Notre Dame -- and will be the Fighting Irish's first ever in Athens.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
