SEC poll predicts UGA, Bama will meet again in Atlanta ... with same result

Look for Georgia and Alabama to meet again at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 7. And look for Alabama to win again.
At least that’s the forecast of the SEC’s annual preseason media survey, released Friday.
Alabama was the overwhelming pick to win the SEC West, drawing 253 of 260 first-place votes, while Georgia was the clear choice to win the East, collecting 233 of 260 first-place votes.
As for who’ll win the SEC Championship game, Alabama received 203 votes to Georgia’s 49.
The annual poll was conducted among media members in attendance at SEC Media Days, held this week in Hoover, Ala.
LSU was picked to finish second in the Western Division and Florida second in the East.
If the poll proves accurate, the SEC Championship game would mark the third time in three seasons that Georgia and Alabama meet in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama defeated Georgia 26-23 in overtime in the College Football Playoff championship game at the end of the 2017 season, and the Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs 35-28 in last season’s SEC title game.
The annual media survey has correctly predicted the SEC champion only seven times since 1992, but did get it right last season.
EASTERN DIVISION
Team / First-place votes/ Total points
1. Georgia / 233 / 1789
2. Florida / 21/ 1499
3. Missouri / 3 / 1149
4. South Carolina / 1 / 883
5. Tennessee / 1 / 804
6. Kentucky / 1 / 798
7. Vanderbilt / 0 / 358
WESTERN DIVISION
Team / First-place votes / Total points
1. Alabama / 253 / 1813
2. LSU / 5 / 1493
3. Texas A&M / 0 / 1268
4. Auburn / 1 / 1090
5. Mississippi State / 1 / 769
6. Ole Miss / 0 / 504
7. Arkansas / 0 / 343
(Note: Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.)
SEC CHAMPION
Alabama: 203 votes
Georgia: 49
LSU: 3
Mississippi State: 1
Tennessee: 1
Florida: 1
South Carolina: 1
Auburn: 1
