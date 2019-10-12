SEC East dominance: A look at Georgia's 15-game division win streak

The last time Georgia lost to an opponent from the SEC East:
-Kirby Smart was in his first season in Athens.
-Dan Mullen was in his next-to-last season in Starkville, Miss.
-Georgia junior offensive stars Jake Fromm and D’Andre Swift were seniors in high school.
The Bulldogs have won 15 straight division games since October of 2016 and will put that streak on the line Saturday when they host South Carolina at Sanford Stadium. Since the 24-10 loss against the Jim McElwain-coached Gators in 2016, Georgia has defeated South Carolina, Florida and Missouri twice and Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Tennessee three times.
Here's a look at the 15 consecutive division victories:
Georgia 27, Kentucky 24 (Nov. 5, 2016)
Georgia 41, Tennessee 0 (Sept. 30, 2017)
Georgia 45, Vanderbilt 14 (Oct. 7, 2017)
Georgia 53, Missouri 28 (Oct. 14, 2017)
Georgia 42, Florida 7 (Oct. 28, 2017)
Georgia 24, South Carolina 10 (Nov. 4, 2017)
Georgia 42, Kentucky 13 (Nov. 18, 2017)
Georgia 41, South Carolina 17 (Sept. 8, 2018)
Georgia 43, Missouri 29 (Sept. 22, 2018)
Georgia 38, Tennessee 12 (Sept. 29, 2018)
Georgia 41, Vanderbilt 13 (Oct. 6, 2018)
Georgia 36, Florida 17 (Oct. 27, 2018)
Georgia 34, Kentucky 17 (Nov. 3, 2018)
Georgia 30, Vanderbilt 6 (Aug. 31, 2019)
Georgia 43, Tennessee 14 (Oct. 5, 2019)
Game 6 Trailer | Warriors #ATD #GoDawgs
