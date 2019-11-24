0 Same winning formula as Georgia Bulldogs dispatch Texas A&M on Senior Day

Athens - At this point, the Georgia Bulldogs are who they are. Their defense stakes them to lead, then the offense gets just enough good work done to make it stand up.

That formula worked for the 11th time this season Saturday as the No. 4 Bulldogs (11-1, 7-1 SEC) held on for a 19-13 win over a resilient Texas A&M team visiting Sanford Stadium for the first time in four decades.

The Aggies fall to 7-4, 4-3.

Beloved senior kicker Rodrigo Blankenship gets credit as well, kicking four field goals in deplorable conditions to become UGA's leading scorer of all time.

In keeping up with the theme of the whole season, it seems, A&M scored on long touchdown drive in the fourth quarter after what had been to that point a dominant defensive game for the Bulldogs. Kellen Mond's 19-yard pass to Jhamon Ausbon capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive and made it a one-possession game, 19-13, with 11:16 to play. That drive represented half the yardage the Aggies had gained the entire game through three quarters (149).

It looked as if Georgia had provided an answer on offense as Fromm's 20-yard completion to Swift that quickly got the Bulldogs into A&M territory. But they would regress from there, forced to punt after Fromm was sacked for an 8-yard loss on third down.

A&M was quickly on the move again, and reached the Georgia 45 in three plays. But a 10-yard sack by Tyler Clark was followed two plays later with a pass breakup by cornerback Tyrique Stevenson on third-and-11. A&M elected to punt from its 43 and the Bulldogs took over at their own 10 with the game on the line.

The Bulldogs got out of their initial hole as Brian Herrien's second effort resulted in a first down at the 21. But Swift lost two yards on the next play, a zone-read left. Swift, who ran into a brick wall of A&M defenders, yelled at Fromm after the play for not keeping the ball on the play.

The tension was all for naught. Fromm hit Dominick Blaylock on a slant play for 11 yards, then Swift got a 11 more on a quick pitch to effectively put the game away.

After the Aggies used their last timeout at the 1:42 mark, Swift would get two more yards for the game-clinching first down, and the Bulldogs would end the game in victory formation.

Swift finished with the ninth 100-yard game of his career -- 103 on 19 carries -- and Fromm had 163 yards on 11-of-23 passing.

The real story was Georgia's defense, which had 22 players record a tackle and held Texas A&M to 274 yards, including minus-1 yards rushing.

Now all that's left is one more regular-season game, at archrival Georgia Tech next week, and the Bulldogs presumably will get to play No. 1 LSU in the SEC Championship game Dec. 7.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution