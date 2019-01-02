0 Ohio State QB has very strong warning for Justin Fields about possible transfer

ATHENS, Ga. - Freshman quarterback Justin Fields, the subject of a higher-profile transfer, was nowhere to be found in the Georgia locker room after the Bulldogs’ 28-21 loss to Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

Fields traveled to New Orleans and practiced with the Bulldogs but did not play in Tuesday’s game.

A member of UGA’s support staff told reporters Fields “was just here” as they were allowed in the locker room following a 20-minute “cooling off period.”

Fields, a five-star recruit out of Kennesaw, entered his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal two weeks ago, allowing him to speak to other schools about a possible transfer.

One of those schools is rumored to be Ohio State.

TRENDING STORIES:

Buckeyes freshman quarterback Tate Martell, who designated himself as the starter should Dwayne Haskins leave for the NFL, has previously made some pointed remarks about players considering a transfer to Columbus, Ohio.

He tweeted Dec. 21: “word of advice: - don’t swing and miss ... especially not your second time”

Martell continued his assault with a profane interview with the Buckeyes’ student newspaper after Ohio State’s win Tuesday at the Rose Bowl over Washington.

A Lantern editor tweeted in part: “I feel great out there every time I do go out there with the ones. Coach Meyer throws me out there with the ones all the time. That's just my opinion on it. I just don't want him to make a bad decision because he is going to go somewhere where we is going to play.”

Asked if he would leave the Buckeyes if another quarterback transferred, Martell was adamant: “Why would I leave for someone who hasn’t put a single second into this program yet? I’ve put two years of working my ass off for something that I’ve been waiting for and dreaming of having my whole life.”

Haskins, a Heisman Trophy finalist, told 247 Sports that Fields had reached out prior to the bowl game inquiring about his intentions to enter the NFL Draft.

Haskins, a redshirt junior, has until Jan. 15 to declare. Spring football starts in March.

This article was written by our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.