  • NCAA approves Demetris Robertson eligibility waiver

    By: Michael Carvell

    Updated:

    Georgia added a potential game-changer to its football roster for this season. 

    Former 5-star receiver Demetris Robertson had his waiver request to play in 2018 granted by the NCAA, a UGA spokesman confirmed Friday afternoon.

    Robertson transferred from Cal after playing two seasons at the Pac-12 school, but he was to sit out this season under NCAA transfer rules. However, Robertson, who began practicing with UGA last week, put in a waiver request to play for UGA immediately.

    Robertson could be a huge boost for a UGA offense that lost its top receiver (Javon Wims) to the NFL.

     

     

