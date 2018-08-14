NCAA approves Demetris Robertson eligibility waiver

Georgia added a potential game-changer to its football roster for this season.
Former 5-star receiver Demetris Robertson had his waiver request to play in 2018 granted by the NCAA, a UGA spokesman confirmed Friday afternoon.
Robertson transferred from Cal after playing two seasons at the Pac-12 school, but he was to sit out this season under NCAA transfer rules. However, Robertson, who began practicing with UGA last week, put in a waiver request to play for UGA immediately.
Robertson could be a huge boost for a UGA offense that lost its top receiver (Javon Wims) to the NFL.
