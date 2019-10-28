  • LSU jumps to No. 1; No. 6 Florida vs. No. 8 Georgia matchup set

    By: AJC Sports

    Updated:

    LSU jumped over Alabama for the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press College Football Poll released on Sunday. 

    The new poll also set up a No. 6 Florida vs. No. 8 Georgia matchup on Saturday as each team was idle this week.

    Oklahoma fell from No. 4 to No. 10 after being upset by Kansas State.

    AP Top 25 Poll

    1. LSU (8-0) 1,476 points

    2. Alabama (8-0) 1,474 

    3. Ohio State (8-0) 1,468

    4. Clemson (8-0) 1,406

    5. Penn State (8-0) 1,302

    6. Florida (7-1) 1,226

    7. Oregon (7-1) 1,108

    8. Georgia (6-1) 1.093

    9. Utah (7-1) 1,032

    10. Oklahoma (7-1) 1,017

    11. Auburn (6-2) 910

    12. Baylor (7-0) 882

    13. Minnesota (8-0) 778

    14. Michigan (6-2) 744

    15. SMU (8-0) 666

    16. Notre Dame (5-2) 563

    17. Cincinnati (6-1) 524

    18. Wisconsin (6-2) 513

    19. Iowa (6-2) 456

    20. Appalachian State (7-0) 393

    21. Boise State (6-1) 280

    22. Kansas State (5-2) 218

    23. Wake Forest (6-1) 200

    24. Memphis (7-1) 188

    25. San Diego State (7-1) 50

    Others receiving votes: Texas 49, Navy 43, UCF 33, Washington 19, Texas A&M 14, USC 11, Louisiana Tech 6, Indiana 4, Pittsburgh 1, Oklahoma State 1, Iowa State 1

