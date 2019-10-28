LSU jumps to No. 1; No. 6 Florida vs. No. 8 Georgia matchup set

LSU jumped over Alabama for the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press College Football Poll released on Sunday.
The new poll also set up a No. 6 Florida vs. No. 8 Georgia matchup on Saturday as each team was idle this week.
Oklahoma fell from No. 4 to No. 10 after being upset by Kansas State.
AP Top 25 Poll
1. LSU (8-0) 1,476 points
2. Alabama (8-0) 1,474
3. Ohio State (8-0) 1,468
4. Clemson (8-0) 1,406
5. Penn State (8-0) 1,302
6. Florida (7-1) 1,226
7. Oregon (7-1) 1,108
8. Georgia (6-1) 1.093
9. Utah (7-1) 1,032
10. Oklahoma (7-1) 1,017
11. Auburn (6-2) 910
12. Baylor (7-0) 882
13. Minnesota (8-0) 778
14. Michigan (6-2) 744
15. SMU (8-0) 666
16. Notre Dame (5-2) 563
17. Cincinnati (6-1) 524
18. Wisconsin (6-2) 513
19. Iowa (6-2) 456
20. Appalachian State (7-0) 393
21. Boise State (6-1) 280
22. Kansas State (5-2) 218
23. Wake Forest (6-1) 200
24. Memphis (7-1) 188
25. San Diego State (7-1) 50
Others receiving votes: Texas 49, Navy 43, UCF 33, Washington 19, Texas A&M 14, USC 11, Louisiana Tech 6, Indiana 4, Pittsburgh 1, Oklahoma State 1, Iowa State 1
