Leadoff: Two UGA players ranked among nation's top 50

Two Georgia Bulldogs made ESPN’s forecast this week of college football’s 50 best players of 2018.
Sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm was ranked No. 30 and sophomore running back D’Andre Swift No. 33.
Fromm “has been somewhat overshadowed by (Alabama quarterback Tua) Tagovailoa’s emergence in the (national) title game and No. 1 recruit Justin Fields’ arrival on campus,” ESPN.com wrote, “but Fromm deserves to stand on his own.”
Swift was described as a “breakout” candidate ready to take his “turn in the spotlight” after the departures of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.
The list is topped by Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver and includes five players apiece from Alabama and Clemson. See the list here.
Also of note locally: The opposing quarterbacks in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game in Atlanta on Sept. 1 are both ranked in the top 15: Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham at No. 10 and Washington’s Jake Browning at No. 15.
Will D'Andre Swift become the next great running back at Georgia? Here's a look at his 2017 stats gained while playing behind seniors Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, the second and third-leading rushers in UGA history.
