Georgia's Nicolas Claxton selected No. 31 overall in NBA draft

Nicolas Claxton, who declared for the NBA draft in April after playing two seasons at Georgia, was selected 31st overall by the Brooklyn Nets Thursday.
The 6-foot-11 Claxton, the first pick in the second round of the draft, averaged 13.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.6 minutes last season and was named All-SEC Second Team. Claxton’s parents, Charles and Nicole, both attended Georgia and Charles played for the Bulldogs from 1992-95 and was All-SEC in 1993.
