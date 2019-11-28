Georgia-Tech game declared a sellout

The Georgia at Georgia Tech football game, otherwise known as Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate, was declared a sellout on Wednesday.
The rivalry will be played on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium with a noon kickoff and televised by ABC.
There are still tickets available for students and on the secondary market, including StubHub, according to Tech.
The last sellout at the 55,000 capacity Bobby Dodd Stadium against Georgia was in 2017. The last non-UGA sellout was Florida State in 2015.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
