Georgia reaches top four in College Football Playoff rankings

Georgia reached the top four in the College Football Playoff selection committee's latest rankings, released Tuesday night. The Bulldogs moved up two spots to No. 4 and are the highest-ranked one-loss team.
The committee put a new team atop the rankings, elevating LSU to No. 1 after its win at Alabama. Ohio State, last week's top team, was dropped to No. 2, flip-flopping positions with LSU.
Defending national champion Clemson moved up to No. 3 after being ranked No. 5 last week, and Alabama fell to No. 5.
Rounding out the top 10 in the committee's rankings this week: No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Utah, No. 8 Minnesota, No. 9 Penn State and No. 10 Oklahoma. Unbeaten Minnesota, the committee's No. 17 team last week, soared in the rankings after beating Penn State.
Georgia's ranking doesn't really alter the Bulldogs' path to the playoff, which likely will require winning its three remaining regular-season games and the SEC Championship game. The Bulldogs play Saturday at Auburn, ranked No. 12 by the playoff committee Tuesday.
The 13-member selection committee will re-rank the teams each of the next four weeks, culminating Dec. 8 with the rankings that will set the field and bracket for the four-team playoff. One of the playoff semifinals this season will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The other semifinal will be in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.
Please check back for more on this story.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF TOP 25
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Oregon
- Utah
- Minnesota
- Penn State
- Oklahoma
- Florida
- Auburn
- Baylor
- Wisconsin
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Cincinnati
- Memphis
- Texas
- Iowa
- Boise State
- Oklahoma State
- Navy
- Kansas State
- Appalachian State
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}